In a dramatic twist on the battlefield, Russian soldiers have reportedly deserted their positions, citing the chaotic orders from their intoxicated commander. The troops, however, assert that they're neither cowards nor deserters; they simply refuse to fight under such leadership. Their current whereabouts remain unknown.

The Russian servicemen allegedly abandoned their posts after a drunken order was issued by their commander to occupy a new position, an endeavor that entailed a treacherous nighttime trek through a minefield. This account comes from the soldiers themselves, as reported by Astra.

“Not only do we have to go there at night, but there are mines, sand, and other crap. Three groups already went ahead, and we’re the fourth, yet those three aren't responding. So, we're done for; we won't make it back. Who knows what to do with the command of the 109th regiment, and our company commander ‘Prokop,’ who is drunk while giving us orders,” said one of the Russian servicemen.

Astra has confirmed the identities of the soldiers involved. They are Vyacheslav Trutnev and Dmitry Ostrovsky, members of the 132nd Brigade, 3rd Company of the 109th Regiment. According to them, they left their positions because their patience had run out due to the erratic orders from higher-up commanders.

“Two of our comrades refused to follow ‘Prokop’’s orders to advance through a minefield, and he retaliated by bombarding them, resulting in their deaths. Their call signs were ‘Bosyak’ and ‘Grim.’ The last straw was when our inebriated company commander contacted us with nonsensical orders to advance with ‘Gliba.’ This was a one-way ticket. We laid down our weapons and retreated, found civilian clothes. We’re not chickens or deserters, but we can't continue under such leadership,” the Russian ex-soldiers emphasized.

While they have not disclosed their current location, they conveyed that they are sheltered and clothed.

“We managed to evade the deterrent patrols, thank heavens. We hope someone will help us,” the Russian servicemen reported. Trutnev's civilian wife told journalists that she and his mother suspect the videos might have been recorded in Ukrainian captivity, although there is no evidence to support this.

“There was a sense that the guys seemed a little unnatural, but they contact us and claim everything is fine and they're safe,” said Alena to Astra.

