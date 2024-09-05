Russian soldiers caught on camera looting children's store in Kursk region Thursday, September 5, 2024 10:33:00 PM

In the small town of Korenevo, less than 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Russian soldiers have been caught on video looting a children’s clothing store named ‘Kapitosha’. The footage, posted by Michael Naki from the store's surveillance cameras, shows a uniformed Russian soldier removing cash from the store's register. “And this is our Russian army, our defenders,” a female voice off-camera comments on the video, captured on August 12th.

A local resident, who chose to remain anonymous, confirmed the theft during a conversation with Astra, saying, “The soldiers have broken into almost all the shops.” The individual's family business also suffered losses due to the actions of the Russian soldiers, though the exact items stolen remain unknown.

This incident follows a series of earlier August videos circulating online, showing Russian soldiers looting a Wildberries warehouse and a mobile phone store in the border region of Kursk region.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.