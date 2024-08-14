Russian soldiers flee after being forcibly deployed to Kursk region, families reveal Wednesday, August 14, 2024 10:27:00 PM

Hundreds of Russian soldiers who refuse to fight were transported from St. Petersburg to the area around Kursk to be thrust into combat against advancing Ukrainian units, Russian media reports.

About two dozen military personnel from among those transferred to the Kursk region managed to escape from the training ground where they had been placed before being sent into battle, according to a report by the Telegram channel ASTRA, which cites the refuseniks' relatives.

Family members claim that the soldiers, who were forcibly relocated from St. Petersburg to the training ground in Kursk and who do not wish to fight, were given weapons and taken to an undisclosed location.

"My husband called. He said that around 20 soldiers managed to escape. They weren't really searched for," said the wife of one of the soldiers.

According to her, these soldiers are registered in the town of Kamenka, Leningrad region, and if anything happens to her husband, they can’t expect any compensation.

"My husband says, 'Even if something happens to me here, you won’t receive any payments, nothing.' According to the documents, he's just not in Kursk," she explained.

