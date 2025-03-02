Russian soldiers revolt amidst war, mysteriously disappear after refusing to right Sunday, March 2, 2025 1:00:37 PM

Once again, the Russian military has revealed its true nature. This time, the controversy has erupted from within the ranks. Over 100 Russian soldiers who refused to continue the conflict in Ukraine have allegedly staged a rebellion in Yekaterinburg, only to mysteriously disappear afterwards. According to the news outlet ASTRA, on February 28, around 100 Russian Armed Forces personnel were reportedly forced onto buses from a military commandant’s office in Chebarkul (Chelyabinsk region) and transported to a tent camp near Yekaterinburg. Among them were injured individuals, many using crutches. These soldiers reportedly refused to fight for various reasons but were neither released for medical treatment nor allowed to submit official reports refusing participation in the conflict. Instead, there were attempts to forcibly board them onto a plane bound for Rostov and thereafter to combat zones.

However, this time the soldiers revolted. They demanded justice, medical aid, and a probe into their circumstances. Video evidence obtained by ASTRA supports their claims. One soldier specifically voiced: “They are sending us to the front, even though we are on crutches! We mean nothing to this army; we are not treated, just discarded like garbage.”

Sadly, their protest did not succeed. By the morning of February 29, all those who had refused were reportedly out of contact. Their current whereabouts remain unknown.

According to documents acquired by journalists, these soldiers were officially considered under investigation for “unauthorized absence” (article 337 of the Russian Criminal Code). An order signed by the head of the garrison lists units from all around Russia, including 35390, 31134, 01005, 01007, 41867, 95378, 16544, and others.

Family members of the soldiers fear the worst. They’re convinced that after the rebellion, authorities decided to eliminate the inconvenient soldiers. “After their protest, they just disappeared. We don’t know where they are. No one is answering. The authorities don’t even hide the fact they can do whatever they want with them,” says one distraught mother.

This incident is further proof of the Russian army being something profoundly different from the heroic “second army of the world.” It is a structure where human life holds no value. Objectors are not only intimidated but may be physically eliminated.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.