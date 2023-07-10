Russian submarine commander responsible for missile strikes on Ukrainian cities shot dead in Krasnodar Monday, July 10, 2023 10:15:49 PM

Stanislav Rzhitsky, deputy head of the city department for conscription work, was shot dead in Krasnodar, reports the news outlet Shot. The information was also confirmed by the news agencies TASS and RBC.

According to Shot, 42-year-old Rzhitsky went for a morning run. He was killed by 4 shots in the back and chest near the sports arena Olympus. The killer then fled the scene. Rzhitsky died at the scene. A criminal case has been opened and the authorities are looking for the killer.

The Telegram channel Baza writes that, according to preliminary data, the killer had been following Rzhitsky for a long time, knew his routes, and specially chose a place that would not be covered by surveillance cameras.

Stanislav Rzhitsky was the 2nd rank captain and commander of the submarine Krasnodar, equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles. Ukrainian media accused Rzhitsky of striking Vinnytsia with Kalibr missiles from this submarine on July 14, 2022. As a result of that missile attack, 27 people were killed.

