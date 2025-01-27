Russian tank commander defects to Ukraine during Vovchansk offensive, leading to major setback for Russian forces Monday, January 27, 2025 8:00:00 PM

In a dramatic turn of events on the Vovchansk front, a Russian tank commander abandoned his vehicle and defected to Ukrainian military lines, reported a Ukrainian Armed Forces lieutenant, known by the callsign "Alex," on his Telegram channel.

The incident, which took place on January 26, involved a Russian Armed Forces tank and two MT-LB infantry fighting vehicles initiating an assault on Ukrainian positions. The MT-LBs were slated for deploying troops, with the tank providing cover and fire support.

"However, due to the unexpected actions of the tank commander, who simply fled during battle to surrender, his crew was obliterated by retaliatory strikes, and the airborne troops were neutralized even before they could initiate their landing operation," Alex reported.

Furthermore, Alex noted that the Russian tank commander is set to be recognized for his surprising actions.

Russian forces have advanced near several settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. Progress was reported in Toretsk, near Andriivka, and Novoeliseevka.

Additionally, in the ongoing battle for Chasiv Yar in Donetsk, members of the Russian "Akhmat" unit were reportedly observed, fighting alongside former "Wagner" group members, also spotted within the ranks of the Rusich group.

The Russian 98th Airborne Division is also engaged in the battle for Chasiv Yar.

