Russian tank crewman surrenders with his tank to Ukrainian Armed Forces for $10,000 reward Tuesday, March 22, 2022 12:13:39 PM

A Russian tank crewman surrendered with his tank to the Ukrainian Forces, said the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, Viktor Andrusiv.

"There is news that shows the final collapse of the Russian army," Andrusiv said.

According to him, a few weeks ago, the Ukrainian National Police identified phone numbers used by Russians in Ukraine. These are Ukrainian numbers, to which the Ministry of Internal Affairs regularly sends messages with instructions on how to surrender and hand over the equipment.

"A few days ago, we got a phone call from Misha (Mikhail). We passed information about him to the Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate. He was given a location to drive. When he arrived, we used a drone to make sure that he was alone, and it was not an ambush. After that, the special forces detained him. It turned out that he was the only one left from the tank crew, the rest fled home," Andrusiv said.

The Russian tank crewman said he did not see any point in fighting any longer, and he could not return home, because his commander warned him that he would shoot him and write him off as a combat loss. Mikhail said that there was practically no food left in the unit, the command and control of the troops is chaotic and practically absent. Russian soldiers are completely demoralized.

"What's wrong with Misha? Misha received very comfortable detention conditions. He will also receive $10,000 at the end of the war and the opportunity to apply for citizenship. Until the end of the war, he will live comfortably with a TV, telephone, kitchen, and shower," Andrusiv added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian defense concern Ukroboronprom announced that it was ready to pay a one-million-dollar reward for a stolen or captured Russian aircraft and $500 thousand for a captured helicopter in working condition.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.