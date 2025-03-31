Russian tank fleet dwindles as production and repair lag Monday, March 31, 2025 9:50:38 AM

Russia is grappling with a significant problem on the front lines as Ukraine claims a crucial victory in the ongoing conflict. The Ukrainian military has reportedly decimated nearly the entire Russian tank fleet over the past three years, leading to severe challenges for the Russian armed forces. The Russian army is experiencing a dire shortage of military equipment, as its tank reserves are dwindling, and the pace of production and repair efforts can't keep up with battlefield losses. This predicament stems from two years of intense warfare, compounded by sanctions and the degradation of Russia's defense industry.

A joint analysis by research platforms Resurgam and Vyshyn Military reveals that Russia's tank restoration efforts have plummeted by 3.5 to 4 times from 2022 to 2025. Initially, Russia managed to repair up to 120 tanks per month at the outset of the full-scale war with Ukraine, but by early 2025, this number declined to just 30-35 units, with further declines expected.

Russia's loss of military vehicles has surged dramatically, and storage facilities are running empty. Between February 2022 and February 2025, Russia withdrew over 4,000 tanks from storage, which accounts for about 54% of all vehicles deemed fit for recovery. During this period, nearly the entire stock of well-maintained tanks was exhausted. Currently, approximately 3,463 tanks remain in storage, but most are in poor technical condition and cannot be quickly repaired. Around 1,200 tanks can be restored after major repairs, while the rest serve only as parts donors. This includes 650 units of the T-64 model, which Russia neither produces nor repairs.

For the first time, analysts have observed the dismantling of old storage facilities and "tank graveyards," confirming that Russia has depleted its combat-ready equipment. The situation in factories is deteriorating, with fewer vehicles in storage requiring extended time and resources for recovery.

The reduction in tank losses is a worrying sign for Russia. Facing a shortage of armored vehicles, the Russian army has resorted to deploying civilian vehicles into combat. According to Ukraine's General Staff, the number of destroyed civilian vehicles rose from 1,000 per month in summer 2024 to 3,000 by the end of the year. This is attributed to the active deployment of Ukrainian drones and the absence of armored vehicles on the Russian side.

Analysts report that Russian tank losses decreased from 300-400 units per month in the fall of 2024 to 200-240 in early 2025. However, this decline is not due to military success; rather, it is because tanks can no longer participate actively in assaults due to their scarcity.

Russia is unable to keep pace with the production of its flagship T-90M model. The situation with the "T-90M" is dire. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS, UK), Russia produced only 164 such tanks between 2022 and 2024, averaging less than 80 per year—insufficient to replace losses from even a single month of fierce combat. The tank crisis is deepening, and despite an official count of around 4,700 tanks, Russia has fewer operational units ready for battle. Recovery efforts are slowing, production lags behind demand, and the front lines lack armored vehicles. Entering 2025, Russia's tank strength is significantly weakened, increasingly impacting its military effectiveness.

