Russian forces have changed their offensive tactics in southern Ukraine, as stated by the South Defense Forces spokesperson, Vladyslav Voloshyn. He spoke to Channel 24 about the new approach, which involves smaller infantry units instead of the previously larger formations. Originally, Russian troops engaged with several platoons or nearly an entire battalion and utilized significant amounts of armored vehicles. Despite suffering considerable losses, these tactics failed to yield success.

Voloshyn highlighted that during one assault, the Russian army lost 150 to 200 soldiers along with around 50 pieces of equipment.

He explained that now the strategy involves smaller infantry groups attempting to breach specific front-line sections. Voloshyn noted that before these assaults, Russian forces bombard Ukrainian positions with artillery and drop guided bombs to eliminate defensive structures. Following destruction, assault groups maneuver in using ATVs, buggies, or motorcycles to secure the area.

Previously, Voloshyn had detailed the occupiers' objectives to advance towards the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Military expert and founder of the humanitarian effort "Reactive Mail" Pavlo Narozhny, suggested that the Russians might execute a major attack in the Zaporizhzhia sector to divert Ukrainian forces' attention from key northern fronts.

