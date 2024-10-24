Russian troops advance into Selydove, capture residential areas amidst heavy fighting Thursday, October 24, 2024 10:00:00 AM

Russian forces are reportedly making headway in Selydove as entire platoons infiltrate and take over residential areas, according to Ukrainian military personnel. Despite reports from FPV drone crews of over 100 sorties daily, targeting the Russian forces, their efforts seem insufficient to halt the advancing occupants.

Tensions remain high on the front lines with 148 combat engagements recorded over 24 hours, 38 of which were concentrated near Selydove, in the Pokrovsk direction, as outlined by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their morning briefing on Thursday, October 24.

Russian forces are initiating assaults across various regions including Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Sukha Balka, Luch, Sukhyi Yar, Krutyi Yar, Myrolyubivka, Krasnyi Yar, and Mykhailivka. The heaviest concentration of Russian attacks is near Selydove, where they are employing bomber and assault aviation, reports the General Staff.

Analysts at DeepState confirm Russian military advances in Selydove. Junior Sergeant Stanislav "Osman" Bunyatov, section commander of 24 Separate Assault Battalion "Aidar," described the infiltration: "Russians are taking sectors in full platoons. Our FPV units report making a significant number of daily flights against enemy infantry but remain overwhelmed. The enemy is dispersing across residential areas," he wrote on his Telegram channel "The Sniper Speaks".

Captured Russian soldiers disclose that reinforcements have arrived aiming to seize territories already purportedly taken. Observers anticipate increased pressure in the coming days.

Lieutenant "Alex" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported Russian gains in the central part of Selydove, capturing several apartment buildings. "They're advancing like cockroaches, gradually occupying various houses. The footage and urban state evoke sadness, akin to the battles for Novohrodivka," he expressed.

Previously, on October 22, a fighter codenamed "Muchnoy" acknowledged Russian advances in Selydove from the north, east, and south. The adversary aims to maneuver toward the Solona River, near Vyshneve, threatening control over the final route to Pokrovsk from the west.

