Russian troops advance near Pokrovsk Friday, August 16, 2024 9:00:25 PM

Russian troops have made advances in the Pokrovsk direction. Following a heavy battle, they managed to capture another settlement. This information was shared on August 16 by Stanislav Bunyatov, a soldier of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, on his Telegram channel "Snipe Talks"

"The news from the Pokrovsk direction is very discouraging. There was an intense fight there last evening. Mykolaivka was completely occupied as of yesterday evening. The guys from the 25th Brigade took down 2 Grad rocket systems that were providing fire support to the enemy," the message reads.

Lieutenant of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with the callsign "Alex," also reported on the Russian advance in the Pokrovsk direction on his Telegram channel "Officer+".

"The Pokrovsk direction is not looking good. At night, the Russians from Orlivka already assaulted Novohrodivka, likely just probing with reconnaissance groups, but we'll see what happens next. For now, Novohrodivka is ours, but what happens next remains to be seen," he wrote.

In the morning report from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on August 16, it was stated that in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 41 enemy assault actions in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sukha Balka, Kalynove, Zelyone Pole, Novotortske, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Novozehlannye, Skuchne, and Ptyche.

