Russian troops attacking Lysychansk

The Russian Army is focused on capturing Lysychansk, which remains the last unoccupied city in the Luhansk region, said the head of the Luhansk regional administration Serhiy Haidai.

"After capturing Severodonetsk, the enemy concentrated all its forces on capturing the last fortress of the Luhansk region - Lysychansk," said Haidai.

According to Haidai, the enemy carries out airstrikes on the city, and is also shelling the town of Bila Hora.

"There is a lot of destruction. Lysychansk is almost unrecognizable. A television tower was destroyed, a road bridge is seriously damaged, the shells are hitting houses, the SBU building, etc. On the territory of the multidisciplinary hospital, the body of a man was found without vital signs. He received numerous shrapnel injuries," Haidai said.

Haidai noted that after the withdrawal of the Ukrainian troops, the enemy gained a foothold in Severodonetsk, Syrotyne, Voronove and Borivske.

"Finally, the Russians shelled Azot plant and the emergency services training ground in Severodonetsk, shelled the towns of Pavlograd and Synetskyi, and already destroyed bridges to Lysychansk," Haidai said.

According to him, the settlements Vovchoyarivka, Loskutivka, Verkhnokamyanka and Zolotarivka are in ruins as a result of Russian shelling.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported earlier that "the enemy is trying to encircle Lysychansk".

It was also reported that not all Ukrainian troops were withdrawn from Severodonetsk. The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces remain in the city.

