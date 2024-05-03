Russian troops attempt to encircle Chasiv Yar amidst ongoing assaults Friday, May 3, 2024 10:30:27 AM

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the operational-strategic troop grouping Khortytsia, believes that Russian troops are attempting to encircle the town of Chasiv Yar. They are actively assaulting surrounding villages in their bid to occupy it. However, during a national news broadcast, he noted that there are no Russian troops in the town itself.

"The adversary continues to put pressure on Chasiv Yar, trying to meet certain deadlines. The defense forces maintain control of the situation for now. There is no enemy army within the town; they have not crossed its boundaries or limits," said Voloshyn, adding that Russians are attempting to encircle the town through its flanks—via Bohdanivka and Ivanivske.

Additionally, Russians are actively deploying artillery and air raids, presumably as a preparation for the next wave of attacks. Capturing the town is critical for the Russian Federation before the Ukrainian forces receive reinforcements.

As of now, Chasiv Yar, which Russia aims to capture by May 9, has a population of 682 people, most of them elderly. The situation in the town remains tense, with constant attacks by Russian troops. Should Russians capture Chasiv Yar, they would be in a position to launch offensives on the "fortress cities" of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Kostiantynivka.

