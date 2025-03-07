Russian troops breach Ukrainian defense lines near Sudzha,threatening key communication routes Friday, March 7, 2025 3:30:13 PM

Russian troops have reportedly breached Ukrainian defense lines south of Sudzha in the Kursk region, reports Ukrayinska Pravda, citing sources from a Ukrainian unit stationed in the area.

“A breakthrough occurred in the blockade area. In brief, this is the zone where our units strive to hold back the Russians to avoid the threat of partial or complete encirclement. This process was gradual and deliberate rather than sudden. Well before New Year’s, the Russians occupied Kurilovka (a village south of Sudzha), where one of our brigades withdrew. Subsequently, the Russians amassed forces and conducted systematic assaults. They made decisive moves yesterday and the day before (March 6 and 5, respectively), resulting in this outcome,” the source explained.

According to him, the Defense Forces are presently endeavoring to stabilize the situation so the Russian troops cannot entirely cut off communication routes.

The publication reports that Russians possibly strive to break through near Sudzha to secure an additional route towards a key road connecting Ukrainian military forces in Kursk - Sumy-Yunakivka-Sudzha (now from the south). Since January 2025, they have continuously sought control of this road. In late February, Russians made an initial attempt to approach from the north, via the village of Noven’koye.

Earlier, DeepState reported that Russian forces gained ground in the Kursk region, utilizing a significant number of North Korean soldiers. Moreover, the Center for National Resistance acknowledged protracted battles continuing along the Sumy region border.

