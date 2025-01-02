Russian troops continue attacks on Chasiv Yar Thursday, January 2, 2025 11:00:08 AM

In a report to Espresso TV, a spokesperson for the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, Andriy Polukhin, stated that Russian infantry units continue their daily assaults on Ukrainian positions near the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

"The enemy has not ceased its attempts to penetrate through our troops' positions to gather in some ruins at the rear... The front line still runs along the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal and the enemy does not have tactical or strategic successes in our direction," he emphasized.

He indicated that the Russian army relies little on military vehicles because they need to cross the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal to advance. Ukrainian forces are destroying the Russian equipment while it's still approaching the canal.

The military spokesperson also noted that in the last week, the Russians have reduced their use of guided aerial bombs, while at the same time, they are actively deploying various types of drones and artillery.

Previously, Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesperson for the operational-strategic military group "Khortytsia," had reported that the Russians continue to engage in urban warfare in the cities of Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Kurakhove, attempting to block transportation routes and cut off logistics for the Ukrainian military units.

