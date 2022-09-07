Russian troops encircled near Balakliya as Ukrainian Forces advancing further towards Kupyansk and Izyum Wednesday, September 7, 2022 11:00:59 PM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region. Officially, the Ukrainian authorities have not yet named the liberated settlements, but according to unconfirmed, but credible reports, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have managed to encircle from the north and south a large stronghold of the Russian forces, the city of Balakliya. This opens an opportunity for Ukrainian military to cut off from the supply routes the entire Russian group near Izyum.

Earlier, Adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian President, Oleksiy Arestovich, spoke veiledly about the extremely unpleasant situation that has developed among the Russian troops "in one city".

At the moment, the following picture emerges: the Ukrainian Armed Forces broke through the Russian defenses in several directions at once - from the south, north and west of Balakliya, partially encircling the city and taking the escape routes to the east under the fire control.

The Ukrainian command decided not to storm Balakliya. Most Ukrainian forces moved further past the city. The greatest danger to Russian units is another blow - north of Balakliya, on Volokhiv Yar. This is an important transport hub. The route to the railway station in Kupyansk, controlled by Russian troops, passes through it. And from it there is a highway to the south. A large grouping of Russian troops is concentrated in that area. It relies on the supplies from Kupyansk.

Additional threats to Russians are the possibility of a strike by Ukrainian forces from the north-west in the direction of the village of Shevchenkove and from the south-west in the direction of the village of Vesele. If successful, both scenarios can turn into quite large "cauldrons".

While Russian telegram channels are screaming after heavy losses in the Kharkiv region, Russian president Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the head of the Russian General Staff Valery attended the command and staff exercises Vostok-2022 in the Primorsky Krai.

On Wednesday, Putin touched upon the Russian-Ukrainian war at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. He did not speak about the situation on the fronts, limiting himself to general propaganda phrases about Russian goals and achievements in Ukraine.

The daily briefing of the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov on September 7 began with the traditional words "as a result of successful offensive actions by units of the Russian Armed Forces ..." General Konashenkov did not say anything about the situation in the Balakliya area.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian Forces have good news in the Kharkiv region, but now is not the time to openly name the recaptured settlements.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.