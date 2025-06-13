Russian troops escalate assaults on Chasiv Yar Friday, June 13, 2025 11:00:27 AM

Military hardware is rarely visible in Chasiv Yar, a city that has been fiercely defended for over a year. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the need for electronic warfare systems remains critical in this area.

Oleh Petrasyuk, press officer of the 24th Mechanized Brigade, reported that intense battles are ongoing in the Chasiv Yar direction in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces have maintained their defense for more than a year. During a national news broadcast, he noted that despite the prolonged military operation, Russian forces have increased their activity in this prioritized sector.

The use of FPV drones by Russian troops, including those operating over fiber optics, is rising in this critical zone, utilized by both sides. These drones are harder to detect and destroy, Petrasyuk explained.

"These drones are used to strike military hardware, although such equipment barely makes an appearance in the city nowadays—be it ours or the enemy's. Yet, the demand for electronic warfare solutions remains extreme," stated Petrasyuk, highlighting the importance of mobile systems that can be mounted on vehicles.

Petrasyuk emphasized the dangerous conditions faced when transporting supplies: "Every cargo trip feels like sitting on a powder keg, as a drone attack on the convoy is a constant threat. Effective electronic warfare is essential to counter these risks, ensuring protection and the safe arrival of your convoy."

Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Pavlo Palisa, revealed that Vladimir Putin holds very ambitious goals for the coming years on the frontlines, despite Ukraine’s and the West’s peace efforts. By 2025, Russia plans to completely capture the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and establish a buffer zone along its northern border. By 2026, the aim is to occupy all of Ukraine east of the Dnieper River and cut the nation off from the Black Sea. Western media maintains that this "dirty war" is only beginning.

