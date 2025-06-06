Russian troops face encirclement as Ukrainian Forces advance in Tetkino, Kursk region Friday, June 6, 2025 4:14:21 PM

Ukrainian forces are reportedly making significant advances with the Russian forces facing the risk of operational near the village of Tetkino, in the Kursk region, reports the Russian war channel "Northern Channel," which is associated with the Russian army.

According to the channel, Ukrainian Armed Forces have already breached into the center of Tetkino. The situation on the Tetkino front is dire, as the Ukrainians attack almost without interruptions. Ukraine's forces have moved toward the center of Tetkino and also from the southeast towards Popovo-Lezhachi.

All roads are practically cut off: Ukrainian drones and artillery make any supply attempts suicidal. "Our forces, mainly airborne troops, are in operational encirclement," the channel stated.

Despite the catastrophic situation, the Russian Armed Forces command has not given permission to withdraw forces, nor are there any measures being applied to reinforce the grouping in this area. The Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState has not yet confirmed this information. According to their map, Ukrainian forces control just over 11 square kilometers of Kursk territory in this section. Additionally, around 10 square kilometers are marked as a combat zone not controlled by any side.

