Russian troops gain ground near Levadne in Zaporizhzhia region Sunday, October 27, 2024 1:00:55 PM

Russian forces have reportedly achieved partial success near the village of Levadne in the Zaporizhzhia region, reported the South Defense Forces, Vladislav Voloshin, shared these insights during a national news broadcast.

"Indeed, on that section of the contact line, after Vuhledar, the Russian army increased their efforts, regrouped, and launched massive assault actions. As a result, they achieved partial success, essentially penetrating into Ukrainian defenses to the depth of approximately a platoon strongpoint," Voloshin reported.

He further mentioned that Ukraine's Defense Forces still control all the commanding heights in this part of the front, and stabilization measures are underway to reclaim the lost positions.

He added that the situation in the Zaporizhzhia region has worsened in recent days, with Russian command amassing troops for assaults. This could indicate a new offensive.

As of October 27, reports indicated that Russian forces have taken control of Levadne in the Zaporizhzhia region and have advanced near Shakhtarsk, Novoukrainka, Bozhoyavlinka, Novodarivka, Stelmakhivka, and around Gornyak and Alexandropil.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.