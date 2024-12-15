Russian troops in Syria grapple with supply shortages amid strategic withdrawal Sunday, December 15, 2024 1:00:00 PM

Russian forces stationed in Syria are reportedly experiencing shortages of water and provisions, prompting a continued withdrawal from remote areas of the country. The issue is notably present at Russia's naval facility in Tartus and the airbase in Khmeimim, according to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence.

Amidst these logistical struggles, Russian troops have been withdrawing from distant Syrian regions, often accompanied by rebels who have toppled Bashar al-Assad's regime. Ukrainian intelligence suggests there is speculation among Russian soldiers about an agreement between the Kremlin and Syria's new authorities to maintain Russian military bases in the country.

Conversations among the troops hint at a Moscow deal to sustain operations on the Syrian bases in Tartus and Khmeimim, with estimates suggesting a force of up to 3,000 soldiers, intelligence reports indicate.

As they face these supply shortages, Russian forces in Syria are awaiting the arrival of transport aircraft intended to deliver food supplies. Specifically, flights from Chkalovsk to Khmeimim were scheduled for December 14 and were to include two An-124-100 and two Il-76MD aircraft.

Previously, Bloomberg reported that Moscow is nearing an agreement with Syria’s new government to maintain its military bases. Additionally, the Russian Ministry of Defense reportedly believes it has informal authorization to continue its operations there.

In December 2024, armed opposition forces took over the capital, Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee the country. He and his family are currently residing in Moscow. Assad's regime had ruled Syria since 1971, enforcing its power through widespread repression and terror, with support from Russia and Iran.

