Russian troops launch massive assault on Avdiivka Friday, October 13, 2023 12:00:17 PM

Russian troops are storming Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region with thousands of military personnel and dozens of vehicles. The city is engulfed in flames amid the ongoing battles that have lasted for four days, said Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the Avdiivka city military administration, during a televised news marathon event.

"It's extremely intense in the Avdiivka direction. Overnight, 13 missiles have landed in the community. In terms of the Ukrainian positions, there is no exact understanding, but there were definitely more than 20 missiles. The fighting has not stopped for four days, continuing day and night. There are infantry battles, artillery is firing around the clock. Enemy assault actions are continuing. The situation is very difficult but under control," he said.

Barabash confirmed that Russians used incendiary ammunition during their attacks on the city.

"Regarding the incendiary elements with which they were attacking, they did happen. Avdiivka is all ablaze. Everything is flying. They are hitting everything that is available. Not only positions but also the city and the road," he added.

According to Barabash, Russia deployed three brigades for offensive operations in the Avdiivka direction.

"If we talk about mechanized brigades, it's about 10,000 personnel approximately. The airborne brigades are slightly smaller, but that doesn't make it any easier," he stated.

Barabash added that on the first day of escalation, October 10th, three Russian battalions were sent for the assault.

"That's nearly 2,000 personnel simultaneously. In terms of equipment, they sent around 100 units during their concentrated offensive within a day. On October 11th, they hardly used any equipment. However, on October 12th and today, a lot of equipment is once again on the move. Our guys are getting attacked by columns of equipment, dozens of vehicles. They burned this equipment yesterday, the day before yesterday, and today. They have a lot of reserves, personnel, and equipment," Barabash described the situation.

The situation in the area of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region has seriously escalated in recent days, with Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly repelling 20 enemy attacks in a 24-hour period as of October 13th. According to the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, the Russians are using phosphorus shells during their offensive actions in the Avdiivka area.

Meanwhile, according to spokesperson of the Ukrainian Forces Sourth, Oleksandr Shtupun, for three consecutive days, there has been a tendency of increased losses in enemy personnel, with over 750 casualties reported in a single day. Additionally, from October 10th to 12th, Ukrainian Forces destroyed 33 Russian armored vehicles and 15 tanks near Avdiivka.

