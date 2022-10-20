Russian troops reportedly leaving Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region Thursday, October 20, 2022 10:00:00 AM

The Russian military and Russia-installed authorities began to leave in a hurry Enerhodar in Zaporizhia. They are taking all the valuables with them, reported the telegram channel Enerhodar.

"The invaders begin to flee from Enerhodar. Panic, fear and expectation of defeat, which affect the invaders in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, reached Enerhodar. Yesterday, October 19, and tonight, looted property began to be removed from the centers of residence of the Russian military and the occupation "administration" of the city. "

According to the Telegram channel, Russians are removing property from the local hotel Skifskaya.

The Russians reportedly "removed and packed in buses and trucks everything that is possible: TVs, refrigerators, furniture, kettles and other household items."

"Such an evacuation with robbery or looting are allowed by the new decree of Putin as part of the "martial law" introduced in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia," the post reads.

Earlier, the analysts from the American Institute for Study of War assured that the latest statements of the Russian authorities indicate that the Russian army is preparing to leave the Kherson region. At the same time, there are fears that, while withdrawing, the Russians will blow up the dam of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in order to kill two birds with one stone: to accuse Ukraine of material damage and loss of life, and also to use the flooding to cover up their shameful retreat.

