Kyiv: Russian troops responsible for Bucha massacre returning to Ukraine Tuesday, April 5, 2022 10:00:56 AM

The Russian soldiers, who committed atrocities in Bucha, are coming back to Ukraine, reported the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (GUR).

"The 64th Motor Rifle Brigade of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, the servicemen of which committed mass murders and torture of civilians in Bucha, will be sent back to the territory of Ukraine. The Russian command will not rotate personnel in this unit and will again deploy it to the front line, " the report reads.

It is noted that as of April 4, this unit was withdrawn from Ukraine to Belarus and was stationed near the city of Mozyr. By April 6, the personnel will be transported by rail to the Russian City of Belgorod.

After a two-day rest, they will be sent to one of the "hottest" areas of Ukraine. Tentatively, they can be transferred to the Kharkiv direction. The Ukrainian Intelligence clarified that, as a rule, Russian units leaving the combat zone get more time to recover and rest.

“Such a schedule indicates that the 64th Brigade is tasked with "special assignments." The first of them is the intimidation of residents of Ukrainian settlements. The perpetrators of genocide in Bucha may repeat this again in other places,” the Ukrainian Intelligence says.

Another goal of the quick deployment of this brigade to the territory of Ukraine is “to allow the Russian authorities to quickly get rid of unnecessary witnesses who can testify in future trials”. They are being deployed to the areas from where they will have no chance of getting out alive.

The Ukrainian Intelligence says that the soldiers of the unit, seeing the public outcry over the Bucha massacre and understanding the responsibility for these crimes, massively oppose being deployed to Ukraine again. However, the Russian commanders ignore this and threaten them with military tribunal in case of refusal to continue taking part in the war. Dismissal requests are not being accepted.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry added that Ukrainian and international investigators are now documenting numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian troops.

