According to Forbes, Russian forces, cornered and facing significant setbacks near Pokrovsk, are shifting their focus to alternative targets. The Russian command is now concentrating its efforts not on Pokrovsk, but on neighboring fronts in Novopavlivka and Toretsk, according to the Center for Operational Strategy (COS).

A Russian T-80 tank recently met its fiery end due to a strike by a Ukrainian drone near Pokrovsk, turning into a symbol of a dangerous dilemma for the Russian forces. Forbes reports that momentum on one of Russia's main offensive directions is waning. "The major Russian offensive is nearing its end. Possible U.S. intervention against Ukraine might be the only factor to change the Russians' precarious fate," author David Axe suggests.

For the past year since capturing the ruins of Avdiivka, Russia's Central Operational Grouping, one of six on the frontline, had been slowly advancing toward the fortress city of Pokrovsk. Though boasting a paper strength of over 50,000 — many from the 41st Combined Arms Army — Russian forces only recently reached Pokrovsk's outskirts. This potential force included tens of thousands of soldiers and at least 2,200 vehicles, such as the T-80 tank recently destroyed.

General Oleksandr Syrsky, the supreme commander, noted that around 15,000 Russians were "neutralized" in the Pokrovsk area since only January. Ukrainian losses in the region have been significantly lower since withdrawing brigades from Avdiivka last February. Independent analyst Naalsio recorded 2,300 Russian vehicles destroyed, damaged, or captured on the Pokrovsk front versus 700 from the Ukrainian side — a ratio favoring Ukraine more than three to one.

Heavy losses highlight why Russian forces struggle to capture Pokrovsk, which connects a string of fortified towns running north toward Kharkiv. "The enemy's Central Operational Grouping has not advanced on any front at Pokrovsk for three days and had to retreat from several previously captured positions," reported Ukraine's Center for Defense Strategies on February 22.

"The 41st Combined Arms Army cannot continue its advance northward or northwestward to encircle Pokrovsk from the west and cut off the road to Pavlohrad," the report states.

Russia appears to be changing course as it faces mounting challenges. "The Russian military command on the battlefield now focuses its attention not on Pokrovsk but on the fronts near Novopavlivka and Toretsk," stated the COS. As the offensive momentum fades on a primary Russian front, adaptation becomes critical for both sides amid ongoing warfare and evolving political landscapes.

Amidst rising tensions, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine faced a Trump administration threat to cut off access to Starlink satellite terminals, essential for communication across Ukrainian units and drone operations, after rejecting an alleged $500 billion extortion demand for rare earth metals. Starlink, operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, played a crucial role in Ukrainian military connectivity.

Fortunately, Ukraine found support when one of its central European allies stepped up against threats to Starlink access. "We are paying and will continue to pay Ukraine's satellite internet subscription. I can't imagine someone deciding to terminate a contract for a commercial service Poland is part of," wrote Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski on social network X.

