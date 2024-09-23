Russian troops struggle to hold positions in Northern Kharkiv region amid Ukrainian advances Monday, September 23, 2024 10:00:00 AM

Russian forces are taking emergency measures to hold their ground in northern Kharkiv region, as they fear losing territory – Ukrainian Armed Forces. The so-called "buffer zone" north of Kharkiv, referenced by Putin, is reportedly on the brink of collapse. The Russian forces, according to the Ukrainian Operational Tactical Group East, are making desperate attempts to secure their positions in northern Kharkiv.

Ukrainian military sources claim that the Russian soldiers are terrified of losing the captured areas and are taking "crisis" measures to prevent it. In the vicinity of Starytsya, in a bid to hold their current position, the Russians conducted movements involving small groups of two soldiers from the 2nd Motorized Rifle Battalion of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 44th Army Corps for the urgent evacuation of medical casualties, as outlined by Ukrainian forces. Additionally, in the front-line town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, Russians have drawn down their forces to a minimum, and performed an emergency regrouping of their assault units around Hluboke.

Notably, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) recently highlighted successful advances by Ukrainian Forces in Vovchansk, taking control over several strategic positions in the area. Meanwhile, reports from DeepState indicated that Ukrainian forces achieved advances near Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region, while Russians focused their efforts near Kupyansk.

