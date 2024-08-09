Russian troops struggle with terrain and water obstacles in Kherson region Friday, August 9, 2024 5:00:10 PM

Russian forces face significant challenges in reaching Ukrainian positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson, according to Dmitry Likhovyi, a representative from the Tavria operational grouping. He noted that the enemy is forced to deal with water obstacles.

The Russian military occasionally attempts to strike Ukrainian Forces' positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, but they have consistently failed said Likhovyi on air with "Espresso TV".

"Our positions on the left bank of the Dnipro, north of the village of Krynk, periodically come under attack. However, due to the terrain, they have not been successful," Likhovyi stated.

He emphasized that the terrain complicates the Russian efforts to reach Ukrainian firing positions and observation posts. The presence of water obstacles forces Russian troops to negotiate these barriers, leading to significant losses. For example, on August 8, five boats were destroyed while no direct combat occurred.

Additionally, Likhovyi noted that Russian forces in the Zaporizhia sector attack Ukrainian positions using small infantry groups, avoiding armored vehicles. They heavily rely on artillery and other attack systems, which occasionally damage Defense positions, necessitating their adjustment.

As of August 8, Russian casualties in the Tavria operational zone include 75 personnel, with 40 killed, 34 wounded, and one captured. Ukrainian forces have taken 11 prisoners in the Orekhov direction since the start of August.

On August 7, the press service of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) disclosed details of an operation involving a reconnaissance landing on the Tendrovskaya Spit.

