Russian troops turn to donkeys and horses for transport 'gray zones' Friday, February 7, 2025 2:30:58 PM

In an unusual yet seemingly pragmatic move, Russian soldiers have turned to donkeys and horses in areas where traditional vehicles can't safely travel.

Analysts reveal that these modes of transport were part of the military's inventory even before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. The Russian Armed Forces have been spotted employing donkeys and horses in the precarious "gray zone" regions, inaccessible by regular transport. According to Defence Express, this shift comes amidst heightened UAV activity by Ukrainian forces, which has effectively expanded the gray zone several kilometers from the frontline, rendering it too perilous for conventional vehicles.

Observers point out that Russian troops have been compelled to use personnel as makeshift pack carriers under these conditions. "Within this context, utilizing horses and donkeys might appear rational to the enemy. However, the long-term viability of this tactic remains in question," experts suggest. Historically, at least two Russian military units had officially maintained such animal transport capabilities before February 2022. The 55th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 41st Combined Arms Army in the Central Military District had pack horses of Mongolian lineage, while the 34th Separate Motorized Rifle Mountain Brigade of the Southern Military District used Karachai breed pack horses for logistical operations in mountainous areas.

Defence Express further reports that these transport methods were integrated into Russian military exercises. In fact, the Ryazan Airborne Troops School is believed to maintain its own complement of horses for combat training purposes. In a related note, Yuriy Butusov, the chief editor of Censor.net, recently detailed how the Russian army utilizes donkeys to carry ammunition and supplies due to a shortage of military equipment.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to build on its drone capabilities, aiming to bolster its Military Forces' drone units with hundreds of agents. This move is a strategic effort to emulate and expand upon Ukraine's successful use of drones in the conflict.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.