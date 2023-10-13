Russian warships attacked by Ukrainian naval drones in Sevastopol Friday, October 13, 2023 9:00:11 AM

Ukraine's Security Service, together with the Ukrainian Naval Forces have reportedly attacked the Russian missile carrier Buyan and the ship Pavel Derzhavin, reports Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources. The Russian ships were targeted by drones armed with experimental weaponry.

The cruise missile carrier Buyan was attacked on October 13, while Pavel Derzhavin was hit by Ukrainian drones on October 11. The details of the special operation were not disclosed by the Security Service of Ukraine. However, according to a source, Russian mine-sweepers and divers were unable to detect the Ukrainian innovation.

"After the first explosion, Russian mine-sweepers and divers were unable to detect our innovation. Yesterday, luck was on the side of the submarine Alrosa, which managed to escape from our innovations. The cruise missile carrier Buyan was unable to replicate the feat of Alrosa, and hence was struck today in Sevastopol using experimental weaponry from the 'Marine Infants' project. The Security Service of Ukraine warns the Moscow regime - do not sail in Ukrainian waters if you wish to preserve what’s remaining of your fleet," the source told Ukrayinska Pravda.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, Dmitry Pletenchuk, announced that the Russian Black Sea Fleet ship, Pavel Derzhavin, had been damaged. However, Pletenchuk did not provide any details at that time.



The Russian Telegram channels report that on October 13th, an explosion occurred in the Sevastopol roadstead. It was heard by residents in the city center, and car alarms went off. According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred on the missile ship of project 21631 Buyan-M. Local residents captured the smoking ship on video.

In turn, the Crimean authorities explained the incident as a "training exercise".

"As reported by the Black Sea Fleet, the loud sounds in the area of the Northern pier are the exercises of the coastal defense units. Search and rescue exercises are also being conducted in the waters of the Black Sea," said Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the Russian administration in Sevastopol.

