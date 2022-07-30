Russians entering Latvia required to sign document condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine Saturday, July 30, 2022 11:10:00 AM

Latvian authorities ask Russians who want to enter Latvia to sign a document condemning the war in Ukraine, reports the news website LSM.

LSM notes that Russians who immigrated to Latvia express indignation in social networks because of checks at the border.

“The purpose of the inspections is to identify persons who support Russia's military aggression against Ukraine and may pose a threat to the national security of Latvia," the Latvian State Security Service said in a statement.

62 foreigners have already been denied entry into Latvia. Among them are 41 Russians, 14 Belarusians and 7 citizens of other countries. These persons got their visa for travel to the Schengen area canceled.

