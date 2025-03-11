Saudi Arabia poised to invest in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction efforts Tuesday, March 11, 2025 10:31:00 AM

Saudi Arabia could become a key player in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. According to agreements reached during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, the two leaders committed to strengthening investment cooperation.

Ukraine is eager to boost collaborations in economic, trade, and energy sectors, inviting Saudi investment in its recovery. The Crown Prince confirmed intentions to invest in Ukraine's future.

Saudi officials report that both leaders are determined to bolster investment partnerships within sectors such as energy, food industries, and infrastructure. Discussions also covered potential cooperation in oil, gas, and petrochemicals, as reported by authorities in Riyadh.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry emphasized the commitment to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine. The Saudi side expressed optimism for successful peace efforts in line with international law and the UN Charter, respecting sovereignty and internationally recognized borders, according to their press release.

The Ukrainian presidential site highlights discussions of Saudi mediation in the release of prisoners and return of displaced Ukrainians. Zelensky also proposed exploring cooperation in enhancing Ukraine's defense industry with Riyadh.

Additionally, March 11 marked the beginning of talks in Jeddah between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations about a partial ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv. The American delegation is led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Ukraine is represented by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

