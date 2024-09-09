Scholz aims for 'Chancellor of Peace' legacy amid political struggles, eyes Ukrainian conflict resolution Monday, September 9, 2024 9:32:16 AM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reportedly aiming to position himself as the "Chancellor of Peace," a move aimed at sustaining his political career following disappointing election results, sources within the Bundestag have revealed.

Scholz has embarked on drafting his own "peace plan" designed to bring Russia to the negotiating table through potential territorial concessions, according to an article from La Repubblica.

By rallying for peace, Scholz aims to cement his legacy as the "Chancellor of Peace," capable of ending a war and thus securing his position.

Discontented with election outcomes in Thuringia, Saxony, and increasingly worried about the upcoming poll in Brandenburg on September 22, rumors are swirling in Berlin that a defeat may compel Scholz to resign. Consequently, the German Chancellor is focusing on the Ukrainian issue to improve his precarious standing.

Sources within the parliament have indicated that Scholz, along with some party colleagues, is working on what is dubbed the "peace plan," which might include the transfer of some Ukrainian territory to Moscow. As of the article's publication, Kyiv has not commented on the potential steps from its German ally.

It was reported that Olaf Scholz suggested inviting Russia to a second peace summit.

