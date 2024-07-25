Scholz defends US missile deployment in Germany, citing Russian aggression against Ukraine as key factor Thursday, July 25, 2024 12:00:32 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has defended the proposed deployment of American long-range missile systems in Germany, stating that the presence of American missiles on German soil would serve as a deterrent, ensuring that Germany would not face any aggression.

Scholz dismissed concerns that the planned deployment of American missiles might escalate tensions with Russia. He pointed out that the arms control regime in place has been carefully crafted and calibrated.

"We need forces and means of deterrence in addition to what we already have, for instance, cruise missiles, and regular long-range weapons," emphasized Scholz.

Scholz reiterated that for the deployment of American long-range missiles in Germany to be prevented, Russia must first end its war against Ukraine.

"The first thing Russia would have to do is stop the terrible aggressive war against Ukraine and abandon the attempt to conquer an entire country," he added.

Previously, during a public dialogue in Saarbrücken, Scholz mentioned that Russians had lost 350,000 soldiers, both killed and wounded, in the war in Ukraine. The German Chancellor accused the Russian president not only of countless murders of Ukrainians but also of sending hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers to their deaths.

