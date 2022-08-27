Scholz: Germany will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine but not for striking Russian territory Saturday, August 27, 2022 12:00:17 PM

During a speech in Magdeburg, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany will continue to supply Ukraine with weapons, in particular, multiple launch rocket systems, anti-aircraft self-propelled guns Gepard, howitzers, air defense systems Iris-T, reports the German news website Ti-Online.

At the same time, Scholz noted that he supports the position of US President Joe Biden regarding the ban on the supply of weapons to Ukraine that can be used for strikes on the territory of Russia. According to him, Berlin will act in such a way as to avoid further escalation of the conflict.

"US President Joe Biden formulated this quite clearly. He said that he would not supply weapons capable of striking the territory of Russia," Scholz said.

Scholz expressed hope that other countries would adhere the same position.

"We will never act alone, but we are always guided by what our allies are doing," Olaf Scholz emphasized.

Scholz also said he opposed the ban on visas to Russians introduced in some EU countries. The German Chancellor noted that he could understand the position of neighboring countries, but at the same time stressed that "this is Putin's war, not all Russians. It should not be generalized."

