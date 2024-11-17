Scholz: Putin's views on the war in Ukraine have not changed Sunday, November 17, 2024 11:00:37 AM

Speaking before his departure from Berlin to attend the G20 summit in Brazil, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he could not see any changes in Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance on the war in Ukraine during his recent phone conversation. "The discussion was very detailed, but it contributed to the realization that there is little change in the Russian president's views on the war, and that's not very good news," Scholz told reporters.

Nonetheless, the German leader underscored the importance of speaking with Putin to dispel any illusions the Russian president might harbor about the West scaling back its support for Ukraine. Scholz emphasized, "It was crucial to tell him that he shouldn't expect the support from Germany, Europe, and many other countries around the world to weaken."

On November 15, Scholz engaged in a telephone conversation with Putin for the first time since 2022. During the call, the German Chancellor condemned Russia's war against Ukraine, urged the Kremlin to withdraw troops from Ukrainian territory, and stressed the necessity for Moscow's readiness for negotiations with Kyiv aimed at reaching a just and lasting peace.

He also reaffirmed his resolve to support Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression for as long as necessary. In response, Putin urged consideration of Russia's security interests and stated that Moscow had not closed the door on negotiations.

The dialogue between the two leaders was met with criticism both in Kyiv and across various European nations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with whom Scholz spoke prior to his conversation with Moscow, claimed that the German Chancellor had opened "Pandora's box," undermining efforts to isolate Putin and bring the war to an "equitable end."

Additionally, Scholz's call with Putin faced criticism in Germany itself. Jürgen Hardt, an expert from the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) faction, pointed out that the Kremlin might interpret the call as a sign of weakness rather than strength. Meanwhile, Robin Wagener from the Alliance 90/The Greens party, part of the governing coalition, suggested that Putin recognized this weakness, which is why he engaged in the discussion with the German Chancellor.

