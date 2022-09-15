Scholz: Putin still believes invasion of Ukraine was the right decision Thursday, September 15, 2022 11:00:00 AM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that, after a 90-minute conversation with Vladimir Putin, he saw no change in the Russian president's position on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Putin still believes that the war was the right decision and does not plan to curtail it.

"Unfortunately, I cannot tell you that [Putin] has come to the realization that starting this war was a mistake. There are also no signs that he has new views,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin.

The German Chancellor is convinced that, despite this, it is necessary to continue communication with Putin to express a different position.

"Since I firmly believe that Russia must withdraw from Ukraine, it must withdraw its troops so that peace can reign in the region. And every day I understand more clearly that this is the only prospect, " Scholz emphasized.

On Tuesday, September 13, Scholz called Putin for the first time in three and a half months. In the conversation, which lasted 90 minutes, Scholz insisted that a diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict must be found as soon as possible, including a ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, and respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

