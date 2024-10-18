Scholz rejects key elements of Ukraine's Victory Plan, citing escalation concerns Friday, October 18, 2024 9:50:57 AM

In a recent development reported by Bild, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has resisted key aspects of Ukraine's proposed victory plan, shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Verkhovna Rada.

Following a summit in Brussels, Scholz criticized Ukraine's approach and stressed the urgency of preventing the Russia-Ukraine conflict from escalating into a war between Russia and NATO.

Media sources indicate that Scholz also made it clear that he would not be coerced into sending long-range Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He argued against such deliveries, asserting, "that's how it will stay." Furthermore, Scholz vowed to obstruct Ukraine's swift invitation to NATO.

Ukraine's victory plan entails an invitation to NATO before the war concludes, strengthening defenses through operations in new regions and countering Russian air force capabilities, deploying a non-nuclear deterrence complex within Ukraine, intensifying anti-Russian sanctions, and boosting Ukraine's strategic and economic potential. It also includes leveraging the experience of the Defense Forces to bolster the West's defense capabilities.

Notably, the document contains three confidential annexes related to defense and economic strategies, which Kyiv has shared with leaders of the US, UK, France, Italy, and Germany.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.