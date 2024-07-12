Scholz rejects Zelensky's plea to expand Western arms use against Russia Friday, July 12, 2024 11:27:43 AM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call to lift restrictions on the use of Western arms, reports Bild.

During the NATO summit in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western nations to remove any restrictions on the use of Western weapons against Russia.

"If we want to win and preserve our country, all restrictions must be lifted. If Russia attacked us and killed our children, it is madness that we are not allowed to strike their military bases," Zelensky said.

However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not agree with this proposition. He stated that doing so would risk pulling NATO into a war against Russia.

"No one intends to change the requirements and guidelines, and there are strong reasons for this. Our task is to provide maximum support to Ukraine without letting the conflict escalate into a war between the Russian Federation and NATO. This calls for wisdom, clarity, and steadfastness," said Scholz.

U.S. President Joe Biden also shared a similar stance, saying it does not make sense to permit strikes further into Russian territory than currently allowed. Earlier in May, several Western nations eased restrictions, permitting Ukraine to strike Russian military targets near the border following an attack by Russian forces in the northern Kharkiv region.

Earlier reports from July 12 indicated concerns within NATO over Russia shifting more towards a wartime footing, which has raised alarm within the alliance.

