Scholz says Germany will give Ukraine an air defense system and a tracking radar

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday that Germany would be sending an air defense system and a tracking radar to help Ukrainian forces locate sources of Russian artillery.

“This, too, is a decision we have made that ensures Ukraine’s security with the most modern equipment,” Scholz told Germany’s Federal Parliament.

The Chancellor noted the German-made IRIS-T air defense system was among the most sophisticated in the German arsenal and could be deployed to protect entire cities.

Scholz did not offer a timeline for the delivery.

German weapons donations to Ukraine have been a source of criticism for Scholz, both abroad and within Germany. Many criticize him for not doing enough.

During Wednesday’s parliamentary session, Friedrich Merz, the head of the conservative opposition, criticized Scholz for failing to deliver heavy weapons a month after lawmakers had voted in favor of such deliveries.

“You talk a bit more than usual, but the fact that you are not saying anything remains unchanged,” Merz said.

Scholz reiterated that Berlin has pledged weapons systems, and the first delivery of howitzers would be in Ukraine in a matter of weeks.

He also noted that Germany had taken in 168 wounded Ukrainian soldiers for medical treatment.

On Tuesday, Scholz announced that he had reached a deal with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to backfill Soviet-era BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles that Greece will deliver to Ukraine.

