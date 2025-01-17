Scorched Earth tactics: Russian army destroys own village in Kursk region Friday, January 17, 2025 8:59:04 PM

The Russian army has effectively wiped off the face of the earth their own settlement, Darino, in the Kursk region. The visuals were released by Andrey Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation.

"Russia has erased its own village, Darino, in the Kursk region," Kovalenko highlighted. The footage provides a panoramic view of the settlement, showing destroyed private homes and agricultural complexes. Aerial surveillance from the "Black Swan" drone unit of the 225th assault battalion previously noted that Russian forces are turning Russian villages to ashes.

"Russians are turning Russian villages into ashes. Look, this is how Darino looks after a month of Russian advances. Previously, we thought the 'scorched earth' tactic was used in Syria or Ukraine, but now we see that they don't even care about their own. Land is for resources, people merely to extract those resources—no interest in building or developing. Barbarians," the military observed.

The strategy of "scorched earth" is employed by Russia wherever they go, commented Yuriy Butusov, the editor-in-chief of “Censor.net” and a Ukrainian journalist, while discussing the video.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.