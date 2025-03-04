Secret negotiations: Trump allegedly engages with Russia to revive Nord Stream 2 pipeline Tuesday, March 4, 2025 8:13:40 PM

In a sensational report, Bild has revealed that former President Donald Trump and Russia are allegedly engaged in secret negotiations to reboot the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

According to the media outlet, Trump and his team have been holding these clandestine discussions with Russian officials for several weeks, keeping the proceedings under wraps. Present authorities in the U.S., led by Trump and his loyalists, are reportedly conducting covert talks in Switzerland to resume the operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, aiming to restore the disrupted supply of Russian natural gas to Germany. Bild highlights that these meetings are being spearheaded by Trump's special envoy Richard Grenell and other key White House officials. The secrecy of this process is emphasized, with even German authorities being left in the dark about these negotiations.

The article suggests this agreement between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is part of a broader strategy to end the conflict in Ukraine. The authenticity of these claims from journalists has yet to be fully verified. As per the Bild authors, the goal of these discussions concerning Nord Stream 2 is to establish a direct energy deal where the U.S. would act as a mediator, facilitating the flow of Russian gas through Nord Stream 2 to Mecklenburg.

“The successful culmination of these negotiations could grant the American side the power to control Germany's gas supply and profit from it,” the article concludes.

Previously, Financial Times released a piece suggesting that Trump's team is contemplating the idea of reviving Nord Stream 2, with a "Putin's man" reportedly pushing the deal.

