Secret talks in Qatar: Ukraine and Russia's attempt at ceasefire disrupted by Kursk offensive Saturday, August 24, 2024 10:05:08 PM

Journalists report that the planned talks aim to reach an agreement to stop strikes on the energy infrastructure of both countries. Characterized as a “remarkable agreement,” this plan was allegedly set to be signed in Qatar and also addressed a “partial ceasefire.”

Confidential negotiations under Qatar’s auspices were reportedly held between Kyiv and Moscow regarding a partial ceasefire. However, they were allegedly disrupted due to a Ukrainian military offensive in the Kursk region, reports the French newspaper Le Monde, citing an unnamed source.

The anonymous source mentioned that the idea for talks emerged after a peace summit in Switzerland in mid-June. Qatar had proposed facilitating the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The scheduled talks aimed at reaching an “outstanding agreement to stop strikes on energy infrastructure from both sides.” This included “a partial ceasefire for both countries.”

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations were supposed to meet in late August, but the process was interrupted by Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region that began on August 6.

Russia "did not cancel the talks; they said, 'give us time,'” according to a diplomatic source.

Neither side has officially commented on the media reports suggesting that secret talks were set to take place in Qatar.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly shared with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he met with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin a month ago and tried to convince him to end the war.

