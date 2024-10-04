Security Head at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Killed in car explosion in occupied Enerhodar Friday, October 4, 2024 10:22:00 AM

A top Russian collaborator linked to the repression of Ukrainians in the occupied city of Enerhodar has reportedly been killed in a car explosion. According to intelligence sources, the vehicle belonged to Andrey Korotkiy, who had aligned himself with Russian forces and was appointed head of security at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed Korotkiy’s death of.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reported that the explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied city, targeting Andriy Korotkiy, a military criminal involved in the repression of Ukrainians under occupation. A video confirming the incident was shared on the Telegram channel of the agency.

"On October 4, 2024, around 7 a.m., a car exploded in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, carrying the military criminal—'the head of physical security' at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Korotkiy Andrey Yuryevich," the Directorate stated. It has been highlighted that Korotkiy collaborated with the Russians after the plant was captured by Russian forces, providing lists of plant workers and identifying those with pro-Ukrainian sentiments.

During his time, he reportedly engaged in the repression of the plant's staff and committed crimes against civilians in the occupied Enerhodar. A staunch supporter of the Russian occupation, he allegedly organized numerous activities promoting the Russian forces. As a member of Putin's United Russia party, he led the so-called "Council of Deputies" in Enerhodar, as the Ukrainian Intelligence further elaborated, underscoring that justice will be served for every military criminal.

Russian media shared limited details, merely noting that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the "murder of a Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant employee." A criminal case has been opened in relation to the incident. Russian Investigators believe an improvised explosive device had been planted under the vehicle, which was parked on the street. It detonated when the victim entered the car, leading to fatal injuries that claimed his life in the hospital.

