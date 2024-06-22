Senior Russian commander killed in fierce battle near Chasiv Yar Saturday, June 22, 2024 9:50:59 AM

In the fierce battles near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, a high-ranking Russian officer Alexander Lapshin was reported killed.

Captain Lapshin held the position of battalion commander of the 98th Guards Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces. He reportedly lost his life while attempting to advance on Chasiv Yar.

"A grieving update from the front line. Officer Alexander Lapshin of the 98th Guards Airborne Division from Ivanovo has fallen. Almost the entire battalion was wiped out during the heavy fighting in Chasiv Yar," reported Russian sources.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Russian army continues its attempts to make advancements towards Chasiv Yar, where active combat is ongoing.

"Ukrainian defenders are reliably holding the defense on this sector of the front and are giving a worthy repulse to the enemy," the Ukrainian military stated on Telegram.

It was reported earlier that the Ukrainian International Legion was deployed to strengthen the defense of Chasiv Yar.

In addition, another Russian commander, Monakh (Monk), was reportedly killed in Donetsk under circumstances involving his own subordinate.

