Senior Russian officer killed in Ukrainian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia region Sunday, January 5, 2025 3:00:50 PM

Ukrainian military intelligence killed Sergei Melnikov, the chief of staff of the Russian grouping "Storm. Ossetia," marking the removal of another high-ranking Russian official.

The operation took place in the Zaporizhzhia region where Melnikov, known by the codename "Kam," was targeted. Operatives from Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (GUR) carried out the mission, capturing footage now available through the agency's channel as of January 5.

Melnikov was ambushed on the Vasylivka-Tokmak highway in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia by drone operators from the GUR's "Kraken" unit. An FPV drone attacked the UAZ "Patriot" vehicle he was traveling in. Although the car initially evaded the strike, it crashed into a ditch and overturned. The drone then delivered a fatal blow through the vehicle's windshield.

"Intelligence personnel gathered insight into the route and movement schedule of Melnikov in the temporarily occupied territory, enabling aerial reconnaissance units to plan an ambush on the occupiers' leader," reads the message posted by GUR.

This meticulously planned operation unfolded on December 29, 2024, resulting in the deaths of Melnikov and his driver.

