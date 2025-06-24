Serbia suspends weapons exports amid Russian accusations of arms reaching Ukraine Tuesday, June 24, 2025 4:58:32 PM

In a move following accusations from Moscow, Serbia has completely stopped exporting weapons. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced the suspension of arms and ammunition exports, stating that henceforth, defense industry products will be used solely for the country's military needs.

When questioned if Serbia had taken sides in the Israel-Iran conflict by exporting ammunition to Israel, President Vučić asserted that the state has halted all exports, directing military supplies only to its own forces.

"We are not exporting anything now. We've stopped everything, and any further decisions will require special and specific resolutions. We will consider how to proceed in alignment with Serbia's interests. Major government bodies will be informed," Vučić stated.

He further clarified that exports to Israel were previously authorized following the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, but noted that the situation has since changed.

"We have essentially stopped everything and are sending it all to our army," the Serbian leader emphasized. Radio Free Europe's Balkan Service reports that following a meeting of the extended General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that the export of weapons and military equipment produced in Serbia is suspended according to the president's directives. The ministry's statement indicates that future arms exports would require approval from both the relevant ministries and the National Security Council.

Vučić's statements come amidst allegations from Russia of Serbian arms being supplied to Ukraine. Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has claimed that Serbian defense companies continue to supply munitions to Ukraine by using "detours" through NATO countries.

The allegations mostly involve munitions for heavy long-range systems, purportedly sent as complete assembly kits, thus allowing them to be formally designated as manufactured not in Serbia, but at weapons factories in NATO member countries. "Ammunition manufactured by Serbian defense companies, primarily for heavy long-range systems, is sent to serve Ukraine's interests in NATO countries as full assembly kits. This allows Kyiv to subsequently receive it as if it were not Serbian military products but assembled in Western arms factories," the statement claims.

Russia's intelligence service cites transactions between Serbia's "Krušik" factory in Valjevo and the Czech company "Poličske Strojirni," which, according to the claims, purchased large batches of 122-mm rocket assembly kits for the "Grad" system. Additionally, the Serbian company "Eling" in Loznica allegedly supplied the Bulgarian company "EMKO" with similar kits, including 120-mm mortar shells.

Previously, President Aleksandar Vučić indicated that Serbia is prepared to aid in the reconstruction of one or two regions in Ukraine.

