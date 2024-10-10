Serbian President Vučić marks Putin's birthday by supporting Ukraine and condemning Russian aggression Thursday, October 10, 2024 9:56:18 PM

In a striking political move, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić marked Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday by distancing himself further from the Kremlin. The Serbian leader endorsed a communiqué from the "Ukraine - Southeast Europe" summit, which condemned Russia's military aggression. Vučić's political shift comes amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, as he emphasizes his disengagement from Putin's regime. According to The Moscow Times, Vučić had no contact with Putin, not even a phone call, since the invasion began.

On October 9, Vučić participated in the summit in Croatia, which culminated in a declaration condemning Russian aggression. The 18-point document asserts that Russia's war on Ukraine is an affront to the Ukrainian people, a breach of international law, and a significant threat to global peace. Furthermore, the declaration aligns with the outcomes of the Peace Summit held in Switzerland in June and the Ukrainian peace formula while repudiating Kremlin's annexation attempts on Ukrainian territories.

Earlier, Vučić's declined an invitation to the BRICS summit in Kazan, demonstrating his pivot away from Moscow. Additionally, it was reported that Serbia opted against acquiring Russian military aircraft in favor of French fighter jets.

