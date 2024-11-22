Serbian President Vucic warns against underestimating Putin's nuclear intentions Friday, November 22, 2024 10:38:00 AM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic trusts Russian president Vladimir Putin's intent to use nuclear weapons, dismissing those who believe otherwise as "crazy." According to the Serbian news outlet Novosti, Vucic emphasized that Putin isn't bluffing about his nuclear capabilities.

"You either don't know him or are crazy," Vucic stated regarding those who doubt the Russian leader's willingness to respond with all types of weaponry if Western long-range missiles strike Russian soil. The Serbian President warned of a looming "mild catastrophe" and claimed that peace isn't on anyone's agenda, though he personally desires stability for his country.

Earlier, Vucic had his first direct call with Putin in over two years this October. During the conversation, Vucic raised the prospect of ending the conflict in Ukraine, but the Russian dictator showed little interest in discussing it.

Back in July, Vucic said that he expected a deterioration of Europe's security situation by year's end, urging Serbia's Interior Ministry to "prepare for any scenario." He did not reveal the basis of his predictions.

In March, the Serbian President outlined two potential outcomes for the war in Ukraine: either a "full conflict between the West and Russia" or a "ceasefire brokered by the U.S. and China."

