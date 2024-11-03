Serbian sniper Dejan Berić addresses Moscow students in controversial 'Lesson in Courage' Sunday, November 3, 2024 12:00:10 PM

A school in the Moscow suburb of Lyubuchany hosted a "Lesson in Courage" featuring Serbian sniper Dejan Berić, who participated in the conflict with Ukraine. The school's announcement was highlighted by the Telegram channel "Caution, Moscow".

The event was attended by students of the 7th and 8th cadet classes, as well as military personnel from units and educational institutions affiliated with the school. Discussions centered around "honor, courage, and bravery," along with future career choices, including military professions.

Dejan Berić is a well-known Balkan mercenary with a YouTube channel boasting 100,000 subscribers. Berić encourages Serbs to join the war and formerly promoted a positive image of the "Wagner" group.

Before the 2014 Winter Olympics, he worked on the construction of the Olympic Village in Sochi before heading to Crimea and Donbas. Though he frequently speaks of his combat achievements and injuries, there is no verified information to substantiate these claims. He asserts involvement in battles under commanders like Strelkov (Girkin) and in locations such as Donetsk Airport, though Strelkov denies having Berić serve under him.

Berić has publicly criticized Strelkov, accusing him of ordering the assassination of DPR commanders and attempting to "poison water with mercury." In January, Berić posted a video claiming that the command of the 119th Airborne Regiment ordered Serbian mercenaries to assault Ukrainian positions unarmed, punishing those who refused with beatings and exposure to freezing conditions. The video was subsequently removed.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.