Series of drone strikes hit Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Rostov regions of Russia Friday, July 5, 2024

During the night of July 5, several regions in Russia came under drone attacks. UAVs attacked a refinery in Rostov as well as Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Krasnodar region, potentially damaging infrastructure.

Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev stated on his Telegram channel that Russian air defence systems intercepted several drones, but debris allegedly damaged civilian infrastructure. According to the official, six people were hospitalised, including two children. A six-year-old girl might have died.

"As a result of the attack, a three-storey residential building was damaged. Residents have been evacuated. A temporary accommodation point is prepared for those in need. Additionally, an energy substation powering a significant part of the city was disrupted. Repair and recovery work is ongoing," wrote Kondratyev.

A moment of the drone's strike on the power substation was captured on video and published by the Russian news outlet "Caution, News". Journalists reported that following the attack, electricity and water supplies were cut off for local residents.

During the night of July 5, explosions were heard in the Rostov region. The region's governor, Vasily Golubev, said on Telegram that air defence units were engaging multiple aerial targets. It was later reported that 10 drones had been intercepted over the area.

"According to operational emergency services, landscape fires due to drone debris were recorded on the left bank of the Don River in Rostov and the Azov district. Fire brigades were dispatched to the locations. Preliminary information indicates no casualties. Information is being verified," Golubev added.

Russian media outlet SHOT claimed that local residents heard around 10 explosions overnight, and a fire broke out in one district. People speculated that the local TEC-2 (power statsion) was the target, but authorities did not comment on this at the time of publication.

The Telegram channel Astra suggested that the Rostov oil terminal also caught fire post-attack, though this has not been confirmed officially.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine supposedly conducted ‘a terrorist attack’ using drones during the past night. It is claimed 14 drones were intercepted over Krasnodar Krai, and 10 over Rostov region.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on possible damage to critical infrastructure.

Recall, on the night of July 5, Russia attacked Ukrainian territory with explosions heard in several regions. The Russian military launched 32 Shahed kamikaze drones from Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

On July 3 that Ukrainian intelligence disrupted the operations at Russia's unique Oskol Electrometallurgical Plant through a joint operation using drones which flew 160km to the target.

