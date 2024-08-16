Several more villages in Russia's Kursk region captured by Ukrainian Forces Friday, August 16, 2024 8:30:17 PM

Ukrainian Armed Forces have likely entered and established control of the village of Borki, located in the Sudzhansky district, according to photos posted online . Additionally, a flag bearing the inscription "Kursk People's Republic" has been raised in Vnezapnoe, Korenevsky district.

Photos circulating on social media depict a Ukrainian soldier standing next to a "Pochta Rossii" building, with a village council sign also captured in the frame.

Borki has a population of fewer than 400 people and is situated 4.5 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The village is about 13.5 kilometers from Sudzha. Open sources suggest Ukrainian forces might have entered Borki as early as August 14.

However, the Russian desk of "Radio Svoboda," which monitors combat activities in Russia, had not marked Borki as "captured by Ukrainian forces" as of August 15

Separately, blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko shared an image, claiming it was taken in the settlement of Vnezapnoe, Korenevsky district, Kursk region. The photo shows a man with a flag reading "Kursk People's Republic." Analysts from DeepState also reported that Ukrainian Defense Forces had taken control of Vnezapnoe by early morning on August 16.

On August 15, Bild's military observer Julian Ropcke reported that Ukrainian forces liberated Mykhailivka in Kursk region, Russia. The village is located 3 kilometers east of Sudzha.

Ukrainian forces also noted that Russian troops from the former Wagner PMC have lost control of two settlements, without specifying the direction of these operations.

